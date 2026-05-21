Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:38 21.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Strike on Syzran refinery confirmed

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Strike on Syzran refinery confirmed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed a strike on the oil refinery in Syzran, Samara region, Russia, 800 km from Ukraine's state border.

"Today I want to thank our army for another portion of our long-range sanctions against Russian oil refining. There are strong results. The distance from our state border is 800 kilometers, the refinery in Syzran, the strike has been confirmed," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Thursday, the text of which was published on the website of the President's Office.

"I also thank the Security Service of Ukraine, Special Operations Center A. There was an important response to the occupier on the territory of our Kherson region. Thank you, guys! Each of our long-range sanctions is an argument so that some people do not even think of getting involved in the war. And so that Russians develop the feeling that this war must be ended," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, it was reported that a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the city of Syzran, Samara region, Russia, amid reports of a "drone threat." Many photos and videos were posted online showing a column of smoke in the sky and open flames on the territory of the local oil refinery.

Syzran refinery has already been attacked many times. The plant processes from 7 million to 8.9 million tonnes of oil annually. The refinery is involved in supplying the Russian armed forces.

Tags: #zelenskyy #syzran #refinery

MORE ABOUT

21:07 21.05.2026
Zelenskyy, Estonian PM discuss preparations for NB8 format with Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Estonian PM discuss preparations for NB8 format with Ukraine

18:35 21.05.2026
Zelenskyy in Slavutych: Ukraine capable of responding preventively to threats from Russia, Belarus

Zelenskyy in Slavutych: Ukraine capable of responding preventively to threats from Russia, Belarus

14:05 21.05.2026
Zelenskyy discusses further steps to hold Russia financially accountable with head of Naftogaz

Zelenskyy discusses further steps to hold Russia financially accountable with head of Naftogaz

13:02 21.05.2026
Syzran oil refinery hit - AFU

Syzran oil refinery hit - AFU

20:01 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

19:41 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Return to trilateral communication with European involvement in coming weeks would be right result

Zelenskyy: Return to trilateral communication with European involvement in coming weeks would be right result

15:41 20.05.2026
Mindich files lawsuit against Zelenskyy to challenge sanctions

Mindich files lawsuit against Zelenskyy to challenge sanctions

15:34 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy: We should expect Russia to make political decisions similar to those on Transnistrian region of Moldova

Zelenskyy: We should expect Russia to make political decisions similar to those on Transnistrian region of Moldova

15:24 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to increase forces in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to increase forces in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction

20:56 19.05.2026
Zelenskyy, Markarova discuss work with partners in investment, economic areas, incl defense technology, innovation

Zelenskyy, Markarova discuss work with partners in investment, economic areas, incl defense technology, innovation

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy in Slavutych: Ukraine capable of responding preventively to threats from Russia, Belarus

HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones doubles over past four months - Fedorov

SBU and defense forces conduct enhanced security measures in northern regions of Ukraine

LATEST

Appearance of drones in Baltic Region direct consequence of Russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine – Estonian FM

JYSK opens renovated store in Chernihiv

IDPs, residents of occupied territories, infrastructure protection, drones discussed on GLOBSEC 2026

Five suspects in case on cover-up of 'porn office' network taken into custody with possibility of bail – PGO

National Securities and Stock Market Commission and UCIF sign cooperation memo in field of virtual assets

Ukraine has political will to meet all requirements for full EU membership, associated status inappropriate – committee head

If bail is increased, we will look for money – Yermak

Lukashenko's words mean nothing, look at his actions – presidential advisor

Number of people injured in Dnipro rises to 11, incl child – authorities

I remain in Ukraine, will help military if possible - Yermak after court decision

AD
AD