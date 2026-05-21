Zelenskyy: Strike on Syzran refinery confirmed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed a strike on the oil refinery in Syzran, Samara region, Russia, 800 km from Ukraine's state border.

"Today I want to thank our army for another portion of our long-range sanctions against Russian oil refining. There are strong results. The distance from our state border is 800 kilometers, the refinery in Syzran, the strike has been confirmed," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Thursday, the text of which was published on the website of the President's Office.

"I also thank the Security Service of Ukraine, Special Operations Center A. There was an important response to the occupier on the territory of our Kherson region. Thank you, guys! Each of our long-range sanctions is an argument so that some people do not even think of getting involved in the war. And so that Russians develop the feeling that this war must be ended," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, it was reported that a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the city of Syzran, Samara region, Russia, amid reports of a "drone threat." Many photos and videos were posted online showing a column of smoke in the sky and open flames on the territory of the local oil refinery.

Syzran refinery has already been attacked many times. The plant processes from 7 million to 8.9 million tonnes of oil annually. The refinery is involved in supplying the Russian armed forces.