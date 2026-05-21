Lukashenko's words mean nothing, look at his actions – presidential advisor

Presidential Advisor on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn has commented on the statements of Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko about alleged aggression against Belarus, calling such remarks worthless and emphasizing the importance of monitoring his actions.

"Since 2022, it has been obvious to everyone that this gentleman’s words mean nothing, so we look at his actions," Lytvyn told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko made a number of comments on statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the possibility of Belarus being dragged into the war against Ukraine. If Belarus is dragged into the war, in particular against Ukraine, it will be only in one case – if they commit aggression against Belarus, Lukashenko said. At the same time, he proposed that Zelenskyy meet for negotiations, but also mentioned nuclear training.