Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:08 21.05.2026

Number of people injured in Dnipro rises to 11, incl child – authorities

1 min read

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to 11, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Dnipro has risen to 11. Among them is a 13-year-old boy. He has been hospitalized, as have seven adults. All are in moderate condition. Three injured people are receiving outpatient treatment," Hanzha said on Telegram.

As reported, two apartment buildings were damaged and a fire broke out as a result of the Russian attack.

Earlier, five people were known to have been injured.

Tags: #dnipro #injured #attack

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