I remain in Ukraine, will help military if possible - Yermak after court decision

Former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak after the conclusion of the court hearing on the appeal stated that he will remain in Ukraine, continue his legal practice and, if possible, help the military at the front, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"I remain in Ukraine, if given the opportunity I will go to the front, help the military. I will continue my legal practice," he told journalists.

As reported, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC Appeals Chamber) left unchanged the preventive measure for the former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 140 million.

The HACC Appeals Chamber announced this decision on May 21 based on the results of the appeal hearing.