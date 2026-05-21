HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC Appeals Chamber) has left unchanged the preventive measure for the former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 140 million.

As an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports, the HACC Appeals Chamber announced this decision on Thursday based on the results of the appeal hearing.

"The ruling of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court shall be left unchanged, and the appeal shall be left unsatisfied," the judge said.

The court ruling comes into force from the moment of announcement and is not subject to appeal.

The court announced only the operative part of the ruling; the full text will be released on May 22 at 13:10.

As reported, on May 18, Yermak was released from the pretrial detention center after UAH 140 million bail was posted for him.

On the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) notified Yermak of suspicion as one of the participants in an organized group involved in the legalization of UAH 460 million in elite construction near Kyiv. Yermak himself denied having elite real estate.

SAPO asked the court to choose a preventive measure for Yermak in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 180 million, but the High Anti-Corruption Court set it at UAH 140 million.

Yermak’s defense insisted on the complete groundlessness of the suspicion.