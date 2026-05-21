Interfax-Ukraine
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16:37 21.05.2026

Zelenskyy focused on work of supreme commander-in-chief - Yermak

1 min read
Zelenskyy focused on work of supreme commander-in-chief - Yermak

Former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently focused on his work as Supreme Commander-in-Chief and has much more to attend to due to the war.

"Excuse me, a war continues in our country. The president is the supreme commander-in-chief. I think he has much more to attend to," Yermak told journalists, commenting on the absence of a reaction from the president.

Tags: #yermak

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