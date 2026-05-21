Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:40 21.05.2026

Ukraine and Serbia agree to resume work on concluding free trade agreement

2 min read
Ukraine and Serbia agree to resume work on concluding free trade agreement
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/UA.EU.NATO/

Ukraine and Serbia have agreed to resume work on concluding a free trade agreement, the Office of the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration has said.

"Today in Belgrade, Serbia, Vice Prime Minister Taras Kachka and Minister of Domestic and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Serbia Jagoda Lazarevic signed a Joint Statement on the resumption of negotiations on concluding a free trade agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Republic of Serbia and agreed on further steps on this path," the report of the Office says.

The future agreement is expected to contribute to export growth, improve conditions for market access for goods in Ukraine and Serbia, create new jobs, facilitate the exchange of experience and strengthen economic ties between the countries in various sectors.

"Work on concluding a free trade agreement is an important stage in the development of Ukrainian-Serbian relations and will contribute to a significant deepening of bilateral trade and industrial integration. The importance of the future Agreement lies not only in opening markets for goods, but also in creating regional production chains. This will allow companies to combine resources from different countries while maintaining tariff preferences," the press service quotes Kachka as saying.

It is noted that a separate provision envisions the possibility of applying diagonal cumulation, which will allow manufacturers of both countries to use raw materials and components from countries with which free trade agreements have been concluded and which are parties to the Regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin without losing preferential origin status.

 

Tags: #ukraine #serbia

MORE ABOUT

20:40 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy to visit Serbia on other dates – presidential advisor

Zelenskyy to visit Serbia on other dates – presidential advisor

19:11 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy, Serbian presidents discuss bilateral relations, free trade area talks

Zelenskyy, Serbian presidents discuss bilateral relations, free trade area talks

15:17 20.05.2026
President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia Marko Čadež: Ukraine can use Serbia as a hub to access markets in the Balkans, the EU, Asia and Africa

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia Marko Čadež: Ukraine can use Serbia as a hub to access markets in the Balkans, the EU, Asia and Africa

14:36 20.05.2026
US wants Ukraine to help ease restrictions on Belarusian fertilizers – media

US wants Ukraine to help ease restrictions on Belarusian fertilizers – media

12:40 20.05.2026
Number of Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Serbia increases 2.6-fold during war – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce

Number of Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Serbia increases 2.6-fold during war – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce

11:47 20.05.2026
Ukraine-Serbia trade returns to pre-war 2021 level – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Ukraine-Serbia trade returns to pre-war 2021 level – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

11:04 20.05.2026
Serbia, Ukraine prepare statement on continuing FTA talks – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Serbia, Ukraine prepare statement on continuing FTA talks – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

20:33 19.05.2026
All US weapons paid for by Europeans already in Ukraine – NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

All US weapons paid for by Europeans already in Ukraine – NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe

13:48 19.05.2026
Zelenskyy signs law ratifying agreement between governments of Ukraine and Morocco on international road transport

Zelenskyy signs law ratifying agreement between governments of Ukraine and Morocco on international road transport

11:43 19.05.2026
Zelenskyy may visit Serbia this week - media

Zelenskyy may visit Serbia this week - media

HOT NEWS

HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones doubles over past four months - Fedorov

SBU and defense forces conduct enhanced security measures in northern regions of Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

LATEST

I remain in Ukraine, will help military if possible - Yermak after court decision

HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

Zelenskyy focused on work of supreme commander-in-chief - Yermak

HACC Appeals Chamber starts hearing appeal against Yermak's preventive measure, defense insists suspicion groundless

MFA of Ukraine recommends Ukrainians abstain from traveling to DR Congo regions due to Ebola outbreak

Yermak arrives at HACC Appeals Chamber

Future world order must have no gray zones - Zaluzhny

Syzran oil refinery hit - AFU

Strategic goal is to reach stable 95% interception rate for air targets - Fedorov

Key areas for coming months are large-scale transformation of recruitment, tender procurement, drone supply - Fedorov

AD
AD