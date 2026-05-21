Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:52 21.05.2026

MFA of Ukraine recommends Ukrainians abstain from traveling to DR Congo regions due to Ebola outbreak

1 min read

In connection with the outbreak of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends citizens of Ukraine to abstain from traveling to the region affected by the epidemic.

As noted on the MFA website, due to the official confirmation on May 17, 2026, by the World Health Organization of the fact of an Ebola virus epidemic outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the ministry recommends citizens of Ukraine to abstain from traveling to the region affected by the epidemic.

"The virus is spreading rapidly through the provinces of Ituri and South Kivu," the report says.

Citizens of Ukraine who are already on the territory of the DR Congo are recommended to abstain from traveling to the mentioned provinces, strictly follow instructions of local competent authorities, and constantly monitor official reports of the Embassy of Ukraine in the DR Congo.

In case of an emergency, the hotline of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is +243 82 000 7109 (WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram), e-mail: [email protected], [email protected].

The 24-hour hotline of the MFA of Ukraine is +38 044 238 15 88, email: [email protected].

Tags: #ebola #dr_congo

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