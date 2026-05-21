Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:55 21.05.2026

Strategic goal is to reach stable 95% interception rate for air targets - Fedorov

2 min read
Strategic goal is to reach stable 95% interception rate for air targets - Fedorov
Photo: Daniyar Sarsenov

The strategic goal of Ukraine is to reach a stable 95% interception rate for air targets, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"Improving the sky defense system is systemic work. Our strategic goal is to reach a stable 95% interception rate for air targets," he said at a meeting with journalists.

As the minister noted, an important role in this process was played by the introduction of after-action review, which is a standard NATO procedure for detailed analysis of combat operations after their completion.

"For us, this has become one of the key elements in building a modern air defense system," Fedorov added.

As the head of the ministry emphasized, together with the Air Force and the military, the Defense Ministry conducts a detailed review after each large-scale attack by Russia on Ukraine.

"We look at the route of each missile and drone, flight trajectories, interception points, technical details, reasons why certain targets were not shot down, what needs to be changed in the work of mobile groups, EW or interceptor drones. This is a constant cycle of adaptation. After-action review directly affects how we rebuild the air defense system: how we deploy forces, blueprint centralized control, appoint regional commanders and build a permanent structure instead of temporary solutions," he said.

Tags: #goals #fedorov

MORE ABOUT

16:43 18.05.2026
Anti-drone protection installed on over 1,170 km of routes in frontline regions - Federov

Anti-drone protection installed on over 1,170 km of routes in frontline regions - Federov

14:59 13.05.2026
Fedorov and Pistorius participate in EU defense ministers meeting online from frontline region

Fedorov and Pistorius participate in EU defense ministers meeting online from frontline region

11:36 12.05.2026
Fedorov discusses implementation of AI in war with head of Palantir Technologies

Fedorov discusses implementation of AI in war with head of Palantir Technologies

10:54 12.05.2026
Fedorov and Pistorius sign letter of intent to launch Brave Germany

Fedorov and Pistorius sign letter of intent to launch Brave Germany

15:48 11.05.2026
Fedorov gifts Pistorius honey from minefields, salt from Soledar and Azovstal bracelet

Fedorov gifts Pistorius honey from minefields, salt from Soledar and Azovstal bracelet

15:11 11.05.2026
Ukraine has seized initiative in middle-strike direction – defense minister

Ukraine has seized initiative in middle-strike direction – defense minister

14:36 11.05.2026
We already have missiles that work at similar and greater ranges - Fedorov on Taurus

We already have missiles that work at similar and greater ranges - Fedorov on Taurus

14:13 11.05.2026
Germany and Ukraine deepen cooperation in defense technology – Fedorov and Pistorius sign Letter of Intent

Germany and Ukraine deepen cooperation in defense technology – Fedorov and Pistorius sign Letter of Intent

12:40 24.04.2026
Minister Fedorov on 3 months in office: diagnosed most of the system's ailments; March was record month for Russian forces' losses

Minister Fedorov on 3 months in office: diagnosed most of the system's ailments; March was record month for Russian forces' losses

14:49 17.04.2026
Private air defense shoots down jet Shahed for first time at speed of 400+ km/h – Fedorov

Private air defense shoots down jet Shahed for first time at speed of 400+ km/h – Fedorov

HOT NEWS

HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones doubles over past four months - Fedorov

SBU and defense forces conduct enhanced security measures in northern regions of Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

LATEST

Number of people injured in Dnipro rises to 11, incl child – authorities

I remain in Ukraine, will help military if possible - Yermak after court decision

HACC Appeals Chamber leaves Yermak's preventive measure unchanged

Zelenskyy focused on work of supreme commander-in-chief - Yermak

Ukraine and Serbia agree to resume work on concluding free trade agreement

HACC Appeals Chamber starts hearing appeal against Yermak's preventive measure, defense insists suspicion groundless

MFA of Ukraine recommends Ukrainians abstain from traveling to DR Congo regions due to Ebola outbreak

Yermak arrives at HACC Appeals Chamber

Future world order must have no gray zones - Zaluzhny

Syzran oil refinery hit - AFU

AD
AD