Strategic goal is to reach stable 95% interception rate for air targets - Fedorov

Photo: Daniyar Sarsenov

The strategic goal of Ukraine is to reach a stable 95% interception rate for air targets, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"Improving the sky defense system is systemic work. Our strategic goal is to reach a stable 95% interception rate for air targets," he said at a meeting with journalists.

As the minister noted, an important role in this process was played by the introduction of after-action review, which is a standard NATO procedure for detailed analysis of combat operations after their completion.

"For us, this has become one of the key elements in building a modern air defense system," Fedorov added.

As the head of the ministry emphasized, together with the Air Force and the military, the Defense Ministry conducts a detailed review after each large-scale attack by Russia on Ukraine.

"We look at the route of each missile and drone, flight trajectories, interception points, technical details, reasons why certain targets were not shot down, what needs to be changed in the work of mobile groups, EW or interceptor drones. This is a constant cycle of adaptation. After-action review directly affects how we rebuild the air defense system: how we deploy forces, blueprint centralized control, appoint regional commanders and build a permanent structure instead of temporary solutions," he said.