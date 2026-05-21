Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:02 21.05.2026

Syzran oil refinery hit - AFU

2 min read
Syzran oil refinery hit - AFU

Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF AFU), in cooperation with the Unmanned Systems Forces, reported a strike on the Syzran oil refinery of the Rosneft state company (Samara region, Russia).

"Deep-strike units of the SOF hit the Syzran oil refinery of the Rosneft state company in Samara region. The operation was carried out on the night of May 21 jointly with the USF of the AFU. A large-scale fire was recorded at the facility with a capacity of up to 9 million tonnes of oil per year, located more than 800 kilometers from the border of Ukraine," a report on the USF Telegram channel says.

It is noted that the Syzran oil refinery, in addition to civilian needs, provides fuel for Russian military aviation and military units in the center and south of Russia. Oil products are also exported from there via the Volga River and the Caspian Sea.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the strike.

"Another long-range sanction of ours against Russian oil refining, and we continue this direction. This time, the Syzran oil refinery, the distance from our border is over 800 kilometers. Thank you to the warriors of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces for accuracy. Glory to Ukraine!" he wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #oil_refinery #syzran

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