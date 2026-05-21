Interfax-Ukraine
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12:39 21.05.2026

URCS meets evacuation train from Donetsk region in Khmelnytsky

1 min read
URCS meets evacuation train from Donetsk region in Khmelnytsky
Photo: Red Cross Society

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) team met an evacuation train from Donetsk region that arrived in Khmelnytsky.

"The team of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Khmelnytsky region met another evacuation train and helped 14 people who were forced to leave their homes due to the war," URCS reported on Facebook.

The evacuees were accommodated in one of the settlements of the region, where safe living conditions and necessary support are provided.

The evacuation was organized by the East SOS charitable foundation, which managed the departure of people from dangerous areas, escort to the train and further transportation.

Tags: #urcs #evacuation

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