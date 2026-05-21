Globsec-2026 opens in Prague, focuses on Ukraine

The annual European security forum, Globsec, opened in Prague on Thursday with more than 2,000 participants from 80 countries.

As Igor Zhdanov, head of the Open Policy Foundation and a participant in the conference, told Interfax-Ukraine in a comment, the conference participants will focus in particular on Ukraine and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In addition, the forum focuses on problems of NATO transformation, European relations with the United States, achievement of European strategic defense autonomy, Iranian war, development of defense industry, artificial intelligence and other current issues of human development.

Opening the forum, Czech President Petr Pavel emphasized that Ukraine is and will remain a key element of the European security system, as the country not only protects Europe, but also directly influences it, shaping its future strategy in various fields.

At the same time, Pavel emphasized that the urgent task of European countries is to provide as much assistance to Ukraine as possible.

Globsec is a Central European think tank and organizer of the annual Bratislava Forum, which has been held in Prague since 2024. In 2025, it took place on June 12-14, with participation of, among others, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, First Deputy Chairman of Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko and advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Daria Zarivna.