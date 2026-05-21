Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

Ukraine is working on creating cheap missiles to destroy Shahed-type drones, with solutions "close to ready" already found and testing begun, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

At a meeting with journalists, he stressed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had set the task of creating cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds.

"We are now focused on creating cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds. We have already found solutions that are close to ready and have begun testing them. Our task is to scale up production tenfold and have a stockpile of such missiles for the autumn-winter period," he said.

According to the minister, the ministry wants to scale up and reduce the cost of interceptor missiles to prepare for the emergence of jet-powered Shaheds, which will help additionally protect critical infrastructure alongside the use of interceptor drones.

"For this, we are issuing grants, scaling up production and relaunching team recruitment," Fedorov said.