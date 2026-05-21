Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones doubles over past four months - Fedorov

The Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones has doubled over the past four months, though the number of Shaheds Russia launches monthly is growing by 35%, Defense Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"We continue to build up the ‘small’ air defense system, thanks to which the Shahed interception level has improved significantly. The Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones has doubled over the past four months. Although the number of Shaheds Russia launches monthly is increasing by 35%," the minister said at a meeting with journalists.