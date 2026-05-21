Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:38 21.05.2026

Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones doubles over past four months - Fedorov

1 min read
Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones doubles over past four months - Fedorov

The Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones has doubled over the past four months, though the number of Shaheds Russia launches monthly is growing by 35%, Defense Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"We continue to build up the ‘small’ air defense system, thanks to which the Shahed interception level has improved significantly. The Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones has doubled over the past four months. Although the number of Shaheds Russia launches monthly is increasing by 35%," the minister said at a meeting with journalists.

Tags: #shahed #interceptor

MORE ABOUT

11:42 21.05.2026
Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

12:28 01.05.2026
Large groups of UAVs fly over Ukraine, heading west – official

Large groups of UAVs fly over Ukraine, heading west – official

10:57 01.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russians launch 210 strike drones overnight into Friday, around 140 of them Shaheds

Zelenskyy: Russians launch 210 strike drones overnight into Friday, around 140 of them Shaheds

14:49 17.04.2026
Private air defense shoots down jet Shahed for first time at speed of 400+ km/h – Fedorov

Private air defense shoots down jet Shahed for first time at speed of 400+ km/h – Fedorov

09:30 10.04.2026
Zelenskyy says mass production of interceptors capable of destroying jet-powered drones is now a matter of time

Zelenskyy says mass production of interceptors capable of destroying jet-powered drones is now a matter of time

16:54 28.03.2026
Zelenskyy: Ten interceptor production plants being built around the world

Zelenskyy: Ten interceptor production plants being built around the world

09:18 18.03.2026
Zelenskyy: Iranian Shaheds in the Middle East contain Russian components

Zelenskyy: Iranian Shaheds in the Middle East contain Russian components

14:23 17.03.2026
Defense Minister advisor: Russia launches 40 Lancet missiles without warheads for its air defense system

Defense Minister advisor: Russia launches 40 Lancet missiles without warheads for its air defense system

15:50 13.03.2026
Zelenskyy: 6 countries request Ukrainian experts in Middle East, incl Jordan

Zelenskyy: 6 countries request Ukrainian experts in Middle East, incl Jordan

20:00 05.03.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives US request for assistance in countering Shahed UAVs in Middle East

Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives US request for assistance in countering Shahed UAVs in Middle East

HOT NEWS

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

SBU and defense forces conduct enhanced security measures in northern regions of Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

Zelenskyy: Return to trilateral communication with European involvement in coming weeks would be right result

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service obtains Russian documents on preparations to destabilize situation in Ukraine, undermine external support

LATEST

URCS meets evacuation train from Donetsk region in Khmelnytsky

Globsec-2026 opens in Prague, focuses on Ukraine

SBU and defense forces conduct enhanced security measures in northern regions of Ukraine

Kravchenko sends ICC prosecutor's office materials on deportation and detention of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

Air defenses neutralize 109 of 116 drones overnight, hits recorded at 5 locations

Missile strikes VARUS warehouse in Dnipro for second time in a month, fatalities reported

One killed, 2 wounded in drone strike in Novhorod-Siversky district

Large Russian refineries partially or fully halt operations after Ukrainian drone attacks - media

Zelenskyy accepts credentials from ambassadors of Panama, Mongolia, Peru

State Tax Service, Digital Development Ministry launch filing of annual income and tax deduction declarations through Diia website

AD
AD