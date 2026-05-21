SBU and defense forces conduct enhanced security measures in northern regions of Ukraine

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine and defense forces are conducting enhanced security measures in Ukraine’s northern regions, with an unprecedented number of forces and assets deployed in territories bordering Russia and Belarus, which will serve as an effective deterrent against any aggressive actions or operations by the enemy and its ally, the SBU said.

"In execution of the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the SBU and other defense forces units are carrying out a set of enhanced security measures in the northern regions of our state," the Ukrainian special service said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

The agency noted that the measures are "unprecedented in the number of forces and assets deployed in territories bordering Russia and Belarus and will serve as an effective deterrent against any aggressive actions or operations by the enemy and its ally."

According to the statement, the relevant work is coordinated by the Anti-Terrorist Center at the SBU, with the National Police, Armed Forces, National Guard and State Border Guard Service participating alongside SBU units.

"The comprehensive measures involve large-scale preemptive actions in the fields of counterintelligence and counter-sabotage protection on the territory of Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Volyn and Rivne regions," the SBU stressed.

The Ukrainian special service noted that the work of the relevant groups will be primarily aimed at preventing enemy infiltration into border areas, commission of sabotage and terrorist acts, subversive and intelligence activities and other war crimes.

"Among other things, the security forces will: conduct enhanced checks of citizens located in the territory where the security measures are being carried out, inspect territory and individual premises to detect prohibited items," the agency specified.

The preventive work is being carried out in accordance with the legal regime of martial law.

The SBU specified that there may be restrictions on pedestrian and vehicle access on streets of certain communities, checks of citizens’ documents and vehicle inspections.

"The SBU asks citizens to be understanding of possible inconveniences and to respond appropriately to lawful actions and demands of law enforcement officers, to carry identity documents and to comply with the curfew regime," the statement said.

The agency stressed that in its activities the Security Service adheres to the principle of legality and the constitutional inviolability of citizens’ rights and freedoms.