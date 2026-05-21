Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:37 21.05.2026

SBU and defense forces conduct enhanced security measures in northern regions of Ukraine

2 min read
SBU and defense forces conduct enhanced security measures in northern regions of Ukraine
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine and defense forces are conducting enhanced security measures in Ukraine’s northern regions, with an unprecedented number of forces and assets deployed in territories bordering Russia and Belarus, which will serve as an effective deterrent against any aggressive actions or operations by the enemy and its ally, the SBU said.

"In execution of the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the SBU and other defense forces units are carrying out a set of enhanced security measures in the northern regions of our state," the Ukrainian special service said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

The agency noted that the measures are "unprecedented in the number of forces and assets deployed in territories bordering Russia and Belarus and will serve as an effective deterrent against any aggressive actions or operations by the enemy and its ally."

According to the statement, the relevant work is coordinated by the Anti-Terrorist Center at the SBU, with the National Police, Armed Forces, National Guard and State Border Guard Service participating alongside SBU units.

"The comprehensive measures involve large-scale preemptive actions in the fields of counterintelligence and counter-sabotage protection on the territory of Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Volyn and Rivne regions," the SBU stressed.

The Ukrainian special service noted that the work of the relevant groups will be primarily aimed at preventing enemy infiltration into border areas, commission of sabotage and terrorist acts, subversive and intelligence activities and other war crimes.

"Among other things, the security forces will: conduct enhanced checks of citizens located in the territory where the security measures are being carried out, inspect territory and individual premises to detect prohibited items," the agency specified.

The preventive work is being carried out in accordance with the legal regime of martial law.

The SBU specified that there may be restrictions on pedestrian and vehicle access on streets of certain communities, checks of citizens’ documents and vehicle inspections.

"The SBU asks citizens to be understanding of possible inconveniences and to respond appropriately to lawful actions and demands of law enforcement officers, to carry identity documents and to comply with the curfew regime," the statement said.

The agency stressed that in its activities the Security Service adheres to the principle of legality and the constitutional inviolability of citizens’ rights and freedoms.

Tags: #northern #sbu #security_measures #defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

14:16 20.05.2026
SBU detains fraudsters using charity cover to profit from draft evaders - SBU

SBU detains fraudsters using charity cover to profit from draft evaders - SBU

10:51 20.05.2026
SBU finds elevated radiation on Russian missile fragments from April Chernihiv strike

SBU finds elevated radiation on Russian missile fragments from April Chernihiv strike

10:37 19.05.2026
Serviceman in Lviv region offered deferral from mobilization for $16,000 - SBI

Serviceman in Lviv region offered deferral from mobilization for $16,000 - SBI

10:36 19.05.2026
Guard at Kyiv university spotted for enemy strikes on the capital - SBU

Guard at Kyiv university spotted for enemy strikes on the capital - SBU

09:26 19.05.2026
Defense forces repel 203 enemy attacks since start of day - General Staff

Defense forces repel 203 enemy attacks since start of day - General Staff

14:35 18.05.2026
Law enforcement exposes four more schemes for selling rear positions in AFU

Law enforcement exposes four more schemes for selling rear positions in AFU

16:41 15.05.2026
Zelenskyy: We are determining targets for our further long-range sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: We are determining targets for our further long-range sanctions against Russia

16:32 14.05.2026
Zelenskyy instructs relevant services to propose possible responses to massive missile and drone strike of May 13-14

Zelenskyy instructs relevant services to propose possible responses to massive missile and drone strike of May 13-14

11:20 13.05.2026
Deserter who registered Starlink terminals for Russians detained in Kyiv

Deserter who registered Starlink terminals for Russians detained in Kyiv

15:52 12.05.2026
SBU Internal Security detains FSB agent in one of frontline units

SBU Internal Security detains FSB agent in one of frontline units

HOT NEWS

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones doubles over past four months - Fedorov

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

Zelenskyy: Return to trilateral communication with European involvement in coming weeks would be right result

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service obtains Russian documents on preparations to destabilize situation in Ukraine, undermine external support

LATEST

Globsec-2026 opens in Prague, focuses on Ukraine

Ukraine developing cheap missiles to shoot down Shaheds, task is to scale up production - Fedorov

Shahed interception rate by interceptor drones doubles over past four months - Fedorov

Kravchenko sends ICC prosecutor's office materials on deportation and detention of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

Air defenses neutralize 109 of 116 drones overnight, hits recorded at 5 locations

Missile strikes VARUS warehouse in Dnipro for second time in a month, fatalities reported

One killed, 2 wounded in drone strike in Novhorod-Siversky district

Large Russian refineries partially or fully halt operations after Ukrainian drone attacks - media

Zelenskyy accepts credentials from ambassadors of Panama, Mongolia, Peru

State Tax Service, Digital Development Ministry launch filing of annual income and tax deduction declarations through Diia website

AD
AD