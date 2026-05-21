Air defenses neutralize 109 of 116 drones overnight, hits recorded at 5 locations

Ukraine’s air defense forces neutralized 109 enemy drones overnight into Thursday, with 5 strike UAVs recorded as hitting five locations and downed drone debris falling at four more, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/jammed 109 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and other drone types in the north, south and east of the country," the Air Force said on its Telegram channel.

In the night of May 21 (from 18:00 on May 20), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Rostov region - Russia, and 116 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drone types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Hvardiske - temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, surface-to-air missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.