Missile strikes VARUS warehouse in Dnipro for second time in a month, fatalities reported

A missile strike on a VARUS supermarket chain warehouse in Dnipro, occurring for the second time in the past month, has claimed lives, company co-owner Ruslan Shostak said.

"Early this morning I was already at the site of the missile strike on our varus.ua warehouse in Dnipro. For the second time in the past month. People were killed. Again," he wrote on Facebook.

Shostak stressed that human lives cannot be compared to material losses: "I will not write anything about the damage. Human lives cannot be equated with material losses. This is a pain that cannot be measured…"

According to the VARUS co-owner, the company’s team is doing everything possible to ensure that the chain’s customers and partners do not feel the consequences of the tragic events of the past month.

"With our whole team, we are doing everything so that our network’s customers and partners do not feel the consequences of the tragic events of the past month," Shostak added.