09:11 21.05.2026
One killed, 2 wounded in drone strike in Novhorod-Siversky district
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram
One person was killed and two more were wounded in a Russian drone strike in Novhorod-Siversky district of Chernihiv region.
"As a result of a Russian drone strike on Novhorod-Siversky district, one person was killed and two more were wounded," the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said.
In addition, according to the agency, a car and a warehouse building on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fires.