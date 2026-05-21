One killed, 2 wounded in drone strike in Novhorod-Siversky district

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

One person was killed and two more were wounded in a Russian drone strike in Novhorod-Siversky district of Chernihiv region.

"As a result of a Russian drone strike on Novhorod-Siversky district, one person was killed and two more were wounded," the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said.

In addition, according to the agency, a car and a warehouse building on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fires.