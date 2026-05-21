Large Russian refineries partially or fully halt operations after Ukrainian drone attacks - media

Photo: General Staff

Following Ukrainian drone attacks over recent days, virtually all major oil refineries in central Russia have been forced to fully or partially halt fuel production, Reuters reports.

The combined capacity of the refineries that have fully or partially suspended operations exceeds 83 million metric tons per year, or around 238,000 tons per day, representing roughly a quarter of Russia’s total refining capacity.

The combined share of these facilities in fuel production exceeds 30% for gasoline and around 25% for diesel fuel.

"The strikes, which have also hit pipelines and storage facilities, have reduced oil output in Russia - the world’s third-largest producer after the US and Saudi Arabia — intensifying pressure on Moscow’s federal budget, where oil and gas taxes account for roughly a quarter of revenues. Among the refineries hit are Kirishi in western Russia, the Moscow oil refinery, as well as facilities in Nizhny Novgorod region on the Volga, Ryazan and Yaroslavl," the report said.

Specifically, Kirishi, with a capacity of 20 million metric tons per year, has been fully shut down since May 5, according to sources. Another major refinery - Nizhegorodorgsintez (NORSI), with a capacity of 17 million tons per year — was struck on May 20. It is not known whether the facility managed to maintain partial operations.