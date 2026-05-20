Zelenskyy accepts credentials from ambassadors of Panama, Mongolia, Peru

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accepted credentials from newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of foreign states: Panama's Jorge Ricardo Silen Santacoloma, Mongolia's Navaan-Yunden Oyundari, and Peru's Gloria Lissett Nalvarte Simoni de Isasi.

During his conversation with the Panamanian ambassador, Zelenskyy discussed cooperation in agricultural technologies and the development of trade cooperation with Panama as a logistics hub of Latin America. The president thanked Panama for its strong condemnation of Russian aggression against Ukraine, in particular within UN General Assembly resolutions, and for joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

In his conversation with the Mongolian ambassador, the president thanked Mongolia for humanitarian assistance. The parties discussed deepening trade and economic cooperation, expanding cooperation in agriculture and the mining industry.

Zelenskyy thanked the Peruvian ambassador for her country's consistent position in condemning Russian aggression within international organizations. The discussion focused on developing bilateral cooperation and restoring communication between Ukraine and Peru at the highest level.