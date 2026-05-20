State Tax Service, Digital Development Ministry launch filing of annual income and tax deduction declarations through Diia website

The State Tax Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation have introduced the ability to submit annual property and income declarations, as well as apply for tax deductions, through the state portal Diia.

According to the State Tax Service website, the system automatically pre-populates data based on State Tax Service information, minimizing errors and speeding up the process. Citizens eligible for a tax deduction are now able to use the new digital service.

"Citizens can file tax returns for tax deductions until the end of the year. This year, the State Tax Service has already received 57,400 tax returns from Ukrainians seeking a partial refund of their personal income tax on certain expenses," acting Head of the State Tax Service Lesia Karnaukh was quoted as saying in the publication.

She added that, in total, 176,000 citizens have already reported their income as part of the current tax declaration campaign.