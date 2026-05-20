Interfax-Ukraine
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20:57 20.05.2026

USF: Akhmat Snow special operation destroys pilot training school, 65 enemy cadets

2 min read
USF: Akhmat Snow special operation destroys pilot training school, 65 enemy cadets

Operators of the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), together with the State Security Service of Ukraine and in coordination with the USF Deep Strike Center, struck a facility in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory where enemy pilots were trained and ammunition and components for enemy drones were produced.

"As a result of the strike, production and repair facilities where four Tigr armored vehicles had been brought for repair were destroyed. All the vehicles were destroyed. The head of the school, a lieutenant colonel with the call sign Bury, was also eliminated. Total irrecoverable manpower losses amount to at least 65 people," the USF said on Telegram.

In addition to personnel and equipment, ammunition and components for the production of unmanned systems were destroyed.

USF Commander Robert Brovdi, call sign Magyar, said that as a result of the Akhmat Snow special operation, 65 special forces cadets of the 78th Sever-Akhmat Special Purpose Regiment and the center of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences in Snizhne, temporarily occupied Donetsk region, had been destroyed.

"The elimination of 65 cadets and the head of the center, Lieutenant Colonel Bury, a doctor of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, has been confirmed. The number of sanitary losses is being clarified, with information from hospitals," Magyar said on Telegram.

He said the Akhmat Snow operation had been carefully prepared and coordinated by the USF Deep Strike Center jointly with intelligence from the 1st Separate Center of the USF and the SBU.

"On the night of May 20, Birds of the 1st Separate Center of the USF carried out 11 planned middle-strike attacks with 100 kg warheads on the training and production complex and temporary deployment point of the 78th Sever-Akhmat Motorized Special Purpose Regiment named after A. A. Kadyrov, operating as part of the 42nd Division of the Russian army. The main two-story complex, with an area of 2,484 square meters, housed UAV and warhead assembly and a floor where personnel were staying," the commander said.

Magyar also confirmed the destruction of ammunition.

"Three such training centers of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences have been deployed in the temporarily occupied territories. Two remain. For now," he added.

Tags: #strike #usf

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