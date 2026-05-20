Zelenskyy to visit Serbia on other dates – presidential advisor

The visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Serbia is expected on other dates, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka will visit the country to prepare certain issues, Presidential Advisor on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn said on Wednesday.

"It was decided that it would be better on other dates, and in the meantime, Kachka will be there to prepare certain issues," he told reporters.

It was previously expected that the Ukrainian delegation would visit Serbia this week, and it might be personally led by President Zelenskyy.

The governments of Serbia and Ukraine have prepared a joint statement on the continuation of negotiations on a free trade agreement.

The document is expected to be signed in the coming days by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Kachka and the Serbian Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade Jagoda Lazarević.