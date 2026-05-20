Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:40 20.05.2026

Zelenskyy to visit Serbia on other dates – presidential advisor

1 min read

The visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Serbia is expected on other dates, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka will visit the country to prepare certain issues, Presidential Advisor on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn said on Wednesday.

"It was decided that it would be better on other dates, and in the meantime, Kachka will be there to prepare certain issues," he told reporters.

It was previously expected that the Ukrainian delegation would visit Serbia this week, and it might be personally led by President Zelenskyy.

The governments of Serbia and Ukraine have prepared a joint statement on the continuation of negotiations on a free trade agreement.

The document is expected to be signed in the coming days by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Kachka and the Serbian Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade Jagoda Lazarević.

Tags: #serbia #president #visit

MORE ABOUT

19:11 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy, Serbian presidents discuss bilateral relations, free trade area talks

Zelenskyy, Serbian presidents discuss bilateral relations, free trade area talks

15:17 20.05.2026
President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia Marko Čadež: Ukraine can use Serbia as a hub to access markets in the Balkans, the EU, Asia and Africa

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia Marko Čadež: Ukraine can use Serbia as a hub to access markets in the Balkans, the EU, Asia and Africa

12:40 20.05.2026
Number of Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Serbia increases 2.6-fold during war – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce

Number of Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Serbia increases 2.6-fold during war – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce

11:47 20.05.2026
Ukraine-Serbia trade returns to pre-war 2021 level – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Ukraine-Serbia trade returns to pre-war 2021 level – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

11:04 20.05.2026
Serbia, Ukraine prepare statement on continuing FTA talks – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Serbia, Ukraine prepare statement on continuing FTA talks – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

13:21 19.05.2026
President of Latvia denies Russia's accusations of using country's territory to launch Ukrainian UAVs

President of Latvia denies Russia's accusations of using country's territory to launch Ukrainian UAVs

11:43 19.05.2026
Zelenskyy may visit Serbia this week - media

Zelenskyy may visit Serbia this week - media

20:11 13.05.2026
Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to participate in a trade mission to Serbia on May 19–21

Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to participate in a trade mission to Serbia on May 19–21

19:54 13.05.2026
Zelenskyy, Stubb discuss diplomatic track, Drone Deal, EU integration

Zelenskyy, Stubb discuss diplomatic track, Drone Deal, EU integration

20:01 12.05.2026
Zelenskyy: We are forming anti-ballistic coalition in Europe

Zelenskyy: We are forming anti-ballistic coalition in Europe

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

Zelenskyy: Return to trilateral communication with European involvement in coming weeks would be right result

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service obtains Russian documents on preparations to destabilize situation in Ukraine, undermine external support

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to increase forces in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction

Luxury vehicle fleet, Swiss watches, weapons, over UAH 22.6 mln in cash seized from top National Police officials - Prosecutor General

LATEST

Two traitors who directed Russian missiles at Mykolaiv sentenced to 15 years in prison – prosecutors

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

Zelenskyy: Return to trilateral communication with European involvement in coming weeks would be right result

Helping the Helpers training held in Kyiv

URCS Reboot program starts in Dnipro

Around 1.1 mln Kyiv residents can use subsidized travel - KCSA

Poroshenko, European Solidarity faction arrive at funeral service for Stepan Kubiv

Mindich files lawsuit against Zelenskyy to challenge sanctions

Zelenskyy: We should expect Russia to make political decisions similar to those on Transnistrian region of Moldova

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service obtains Russian documents on preparations to destabilize situation in Ukraine, undermine external support

AD
AD