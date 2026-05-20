Interfax-Ukraine
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20:06 20.05.2026

Two traitors who directed Russian missiles at Mykolaiv sentenced to 15 years in prison – prosecutors

2 min read

A court has found two individuals guilty of high treason for directing Russian missile fire at Mykolaiv and sentenced them to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said on Wednesday.

"On the night of October 13, 2022, the Russian army launched a massive missile strike against Mykolaiv. One of the missiles hit a five-story residential building, destroying its top two floors. Seven people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in the attack," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram.

Prosecutors proved in court that the missile strike had been directed by two traitors, a 53-year-old mother and her 30-year-old son, who spied on the deployment sites of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They collected information on the situation in the city, troop movements, recorded the consequences of Russian missile strikes, and transmitted the data to the enemy via Telegram.

"In one message, the man sent a screenshot with coordinates, a tag, and a comment about a cluster of cars with license plates from another region. The Russian military struck a multi-apartment building in Mykolaiv at the specified coordinates. The man received UAH 16,000 for directing the strike," the prosecutors said.

The mother and son were detained at their place of residence in autumn 2022.

The court examined the evidence presented by the prosecution and found both guilty of high treason committed under martial law, manufacturing and distributing materials that justify, recognize as lawful, or deny Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, and aiding in violations of the laws and customs of war.

They were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The perpetrators did not plead guilty.

Tags: #mykolaiv #treason #court

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