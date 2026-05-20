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20:01 20.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May being implemented more or less fully

A strike on an oil refinery in the city of Kstovo (Russia), located nearly 800 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine, was confirmed today, and overall the Ukrainian long-range capabilities plan for May is being implemented more or less fully, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I also want to commend today our warriors who, at the beginning of this day, once again showed that Ukrainian long-range sanctions are working effectively. Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – thank you. A distance of nearly 800 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine. The city of Kstovo, oil refining, the strike has been confirmed. Overall, our long-range capabilities plan for May is being implemented more or less fully," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

He added that Russian oil refineries, storage facilities, and other infrastructure supporting Russia's oil earnings are key targets.

"I am grateful for the additional proposals from our special services. We will implement them, we will respond," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

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