Interfax-Ukraine
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19:41 20.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Return to trilateral communication with European involvement in coming weeks would be right result

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Zelenskyy: Return to trilateral communication with European involvement in coming weeks would be right result
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The Ukrainian team has had good contacts with the American side, and if it proves possible in the coming weeks to return to trilateral meetings with Europe's participation, this will be the right result, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Our team had good contacts with the American side, both on issues of our security cooperation and on diplomacy regarding the Russians. If we manage in the coming weeks to return to meaningful trilateral communication and involve the Europeans, this will be the right result," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Wednesday.

He stressed that Ukraine is ready for such steps.

"I count on our partners also being ready, and on the Russians not hiding," the head of state added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #negotiations

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