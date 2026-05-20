Zelenskyy, Serbian presidents discuss bilateral relations, free trade area talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed by phone with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić the development of bilateral relations between the countries.

"We both believe they should be strong, and we see potential for development," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy said that a designated representative of the government of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka, will be working in Belgrade these days.

"We count on mutually beneficial agreements, in particular regarding the resumption of negotiations on a free trade area with Serbia," the head of state said.

The Serbian president also spoke about the diplomatic track for the near future, the report said.

The leaders agreed to remain in contact.

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian delegation is expected to visit Serbia this week, and it might be personally led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to the Serbian press.