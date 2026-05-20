Helping the Helpers training held in Kyiv

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

A training session for facilitators of support groups titled "Helping the Helpers" for frontline response specialists, in particular representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Emergency Response Units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), has been held in Kyiv.

"Employees and volunteers of regional branches of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society working in mental health and psychosocial support in the most vulnerable regions along the front line and in frontline areas took part in the training," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Training participants worked through theoretical aspects of psychosocial support, organizational features of working with groups of "helpers," and improved their skills in facilitating support groups.

The URCS said that training facilitators of support groups is an important component of developing the psychosocial support system at community level, as such specialists provide timely and high-quality assistance to people working under increased stress and prolonged crisis challenges.

The training was held with support from the U.S. government.