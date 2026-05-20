Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:48 20.05.2026

URCS Reboot program starts in Dnipro

2 min read
URCS Reboot program starts in Dnipro

The Reboot program of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has started in Dnipro.

"In May, the team of Reboot: Expanding Employment Opportunities officially began work in Dnipro. This is already the 12th region of Ukraine where the program's offline service center operates, helping those who have lost their jobs, want to change their profession or receive support for developing their own business," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to program coordinator Lidia Sysoeva, it is very important that Reboot opened specifically in Dnipro.

"Many people from frontline territories come here, and their number is constantly growing. I worked in the employment sector for more than seven years and know well that people need to be offered something effective. That is why we specifically monitored the situation and opened those courses that are currently in real demand on the labor market and for which employers are ready to hire people right now," Sysoyeva said.

Training areas include logistics, entrepreneurship, 3D modeling, painting and plastering, grooming, confectionery, and provision of social care services.

Under the program, participants receive full support on the path to employment, including individual career guidance, training courses in relevant skills, psychosocial support, establishing contacts with employers and support for microenterprise ideas.

Internally displaced persons registered in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as local residents belonging to vulnerable categories of the population, may take part in the program. These include low-income families, people with disabilities, single parents, large families, older people and demobilized servicemen.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Dnipropetrovsk region has become one of the regions that have received the largest number of internally displaced persons. As of now, according to Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, more than 451,000 IDPs live in the region, including older people, people with disabilities and families with children.

The regional labor market is experiencing staff shortages in various areas, from technical and IT fields to service and blue-collar professions.

Reload is a nationwide initiative of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society aimed at supporting people in finding work and new professions.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the program is being implemented with support from the Spanish and Norwegian Red Cross. Its main partner is the Labor and Employment Inspectorate of Dnipro City Council.

Tags: #reboot #urcs #dnipro

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