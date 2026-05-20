Poroshenko, European Solidarity faction arrive at funeral service for Stepan Kubiv

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/05/20/

Petro and Maryna Poroshenko, together with people's deputies from the European Solidarity faction, bade farewell to their colleague Stepan Kubiv in Lviv.

"Stepan, thousands of people came to say goodbye to you today. Your friends, family, colleagues, our entire team. And when this temple — St. George's Cathedral — is filled with sorrow and prayer, this is the silent sermon of the life of our Stepan," Petro Poroshenko wrote on social networks.

"You are smiling in the portrait. This is exactly how we will always remember you: cheerful, energetic, positive. And Ukraine will remember your deeds: you are a brilliant economist, a statesman, a patriot, commandant of the Trade Union House on the Maidan, chairman of the National Bank, minister of economy, first vice prime minister, co-author of all fundamental reforms," Poroshenko noted.

"You left a mark not only in deeds but also in human hearts. After all, a person lives as long as they live in the prayer and memory of their people. You have already changed our Country, friend," he emphasized.

On May 18, the sudden death of People's Deputy from the European Solidarity faction Stepan Kubiv became known. He was a people's deputy of the 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, previously held the positions of chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine and first vice prime minister of Ukraine. During the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of the Trade Union House on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv.