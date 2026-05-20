Interfax-Ukraine
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15:41 20.05.2026

Mindich files lawsuit against Zelenskyy to challenge sanctions

2 min read
Mindich files lawsuit against Zelenskyy to challenge sanctions
Photo: nashigroshi.org

Businessman Tymur Mindich has filed a lawsuit with the Cassation Administrative Court against President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Judiciary of Ukraine registry, the date of receipt of the lawsuit is May 14, 2026, and the lawsuit was filed: "to recognize as unlawful and cancel the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated November 13, 2025, No. 843/2025."

As reported, on November 10, 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was named "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization whose participants built a large-scale corrupt scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the public sector, in particular JSC NNEGC Energoatom, were documented. Energoatom confirmed the conduct of investigative actions at the company on the same day.

Among the participants of the "Midas" scheme established by NABU are a member of the National Energy Regulator (NEURC) Serhiy Pushkar, businessman Tymur Mindich, former executive director for physical protection and security of Energoatom Dmytro Basov, and former advisor to the minister of energy, and previously deputy head of the SPF, Ihor Myroniuk.

The main direction of activity of the criminal organization, according to NABU and SAPO, was the systematic receipt of improper benefits from Energoatom’s counterparties in the amount of 10% to 15% of the contract value. In particular, Energoatom’s counterparties were forced to accept conditions for paying a "kickback" to avoid the blocking of payments for services rendered/products delivered or being deprived of supplier status.

Using official connections in the ministry and the state company in particular, the former deputy head of the State Property Fund, who subsequently became an advisor to the minister of energy, as well as a former law enforcement officer who held the position of executive director for physical protection and security of Energoatom, ensured control over personnel decisions, procurement processes, and the movement of financial flows.

Mindich left Ukraine on November 10 a few hours before the searches. According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, this was on legal grounds.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos reported that the anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine have no information regarding the alleged interrogation of Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, in Israel.

Tags: #midas #zelenskyy #court #mindich

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