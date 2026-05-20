Zelenskyy: We should expect Russia to make political decisions similar to those on Transnistrian region of Moldova

Ukraine has taken note of information regarding Russia’s preparation of 100,000 people for mobilization; as of today, the potential for hidden mobilization in Russia is absent, but Russian political decisions similar to those regarding the Transnistrian region of Moldova should be expected, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We also took note of the information about Russia’s preparation of new mobilization steps – plus 100,000 people. We believe that as of today, such potential for hidden mobilization in Russia is absent, which means we should expect Russian political decisions of a different format, including those recently regarding the Transnistrian region of Moldova," he wrote on his Telegram channel following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff (Stavka) on Wednesday.

On May 16, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Moscow’s decision to simplify the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for people from Transnistria could be linked to Russia’s intentions to attract additional human resources for the war against Ukraine, Politico reported.

In response to a decree by Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, which provides a simplified procedure for granting citizenship to residents of the unrecognized Transnistrian region of Moldova without requirements for residency in Russia or knowledge of the Russian language, Sandu stated that "probably they need more people to send to the war in Ukraine."