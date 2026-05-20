Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service obtains Russian documents on preparations to destabilize situation in Ukraine, undermine external support

Photo: https://t.me/FISUkraine

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has obtained access to a number of Russian documents that indicate preparations to destabilize the situation in the state and undermine its external support, the press service of the Foreign Intelligence Service reported.

"As it became known, the reason for Russia making such a decision is the failure of the spring offensive and critical problems in the economy," the report says.

According to the obtained data, the administration of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin demands that special services, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Russian media maximize the "boost" of a media campaign in the Ukrainian and European space. Thus, the directorate of the Russian presidential administration for strategic partnership and cooperation identified three agenda items.

"The first is the discredit of mobilization in Ukraine and the military leadership responsible for staffing the defense forces of Ukraine. This task is critical for them against the background of large Russian losses at the front. The second is the discredit of the President of Ukraine, his team, and family members. The third is preventing the ‘media scandal around A. Yermak and the interview of Y. Mendel’ from becoming secondary," the Foreign Intelligence Service stated.

The intelligence service emphasized that the Kremlin considers this "case important, but one that was pushed out of the European information space due to international events, in particular the situation around Iran."

Thus, to provoke a public resonance, Russia’s "media plan" provides for developing fake documents on behalf of state authorities and planting them into society.

"Russian propaganda has even set the task of creating ‘puppet symbols’ of the discredit campaign. In addition, attempts are planned to involve former Ukrainian officials, political figures, and experts in Russian designs," the report says.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine stated that starting today, they are already recording the first attempts by Russia to act according to the new scenario not only in Ukraine but also abroad.

"Certain documents indicate that more than 15 proxy media outlets are planned to be engaged for dissemination exclusively in the Western information space. Among them, in particular, appear such odious media resources as L’Antidiplomatico, Magyar Nemzet, Prvni Zpravy, CZ24news. The list is incomplete and is to be approved by the Russian presidential administration in the near future," the intelligence service added.

It is noted that the materials obtained by the Foreign Intelligence Service indicate that Russia plans only to ramp up the campaign, expand destructive narratives, and scale up the audience and geography of dissemination.