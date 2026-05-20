Zelenskyy: Ukraine to increase forces in Chernihiv-Kyiv direction

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

The Ukrainian military command is preparing for a possible Russian offensive in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff (Stavka) on Wednesday.

"We thoroughly analyzed the available data from our intelligence services on Russian planning for offensive operations in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction. For each possible option of Russia’s actions, we are preparing responses should they actually venture to expand their aggression. Our forces in the direction will be increased," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the President instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare additional diplomatic influence measures regarding Belarus, which could be used by Russia to expand the war.

"There are also corresponding non-public tasks for the Ukrainian intelligence services," the President added.

As reported, on May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated following a meeting with the military command that Ukrainian intelligence continues to record Russian attempts to involve Belarus further in the war against Ukraine.

"Russia is considering plans for operations in directions south and north of the territory of Belarus – either against the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction in Ukraine, or against one of the NATO countries – specifically from the territory of Belarus. Ukraine possesses details of the conversation between Russia and Belarus," he reported, adding that Ukraine will defend itself if Lukashenko decides to support this Russian intention as well.

It is also known that Russia and Belarus are preparing to hold joint exercises practicing nuclear strikes.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky confirmed the threat of expanding the front, emphasizing that the Russian General Staff is currently actively calculating and planning offensive operations from the north.