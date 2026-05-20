Interfax-Ukraine
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14:50 20.05.2026

Ukraine exposes Odesa hackers causing over $250,000 in damage to US online platforms

2 min read
Ukraine exposes Odesa hackers causing over $250,000 in damage to US online platforms

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the National Police and cyberpolice of Odesa region, exposed members of an international hacking group, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

"According to competent US authorities, a group of hackers could have been operating from the territory of Ukraine, attacking users of American online trading platforms," the agency said in a report on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, law enforcement officers conducted authorized searches at the residences of suspected group members in Odesa on May 12. Computer equipment and mobile phones were seized.

"It was established that the group members used malicious software for unauthorized access to the devices of users of foreign online platforms. Without the knowledge of the account owners, they obtained their credentials and transferred this information to controlled servers," the report notes.

Subsequently, as specified by the prosecutor’s office, this data was used to access the accounts of US citizens on international trading platforms.

"Through other people’s accounts, they made purchases using the bank cards and payment systems of the victims. In fact, users did not know that their accounts and payment data were being used to pay for third-party orders," the agency notes.

Transactions using the chargeback mechanism are being checked separately.

According to preliminary data, American online trading platforms suffered more than $250,000 in damage.

Currently, law enforcement officers are analyzing the seized equipment, establishing the full circle of involved persons, and checking other possible episodes of criminal activity.

Tags: #odesa_region #cyberpolice #pgo

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