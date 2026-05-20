Interfax-Ukraine
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14:46 20.05.2026

Rada proposes administrative liability for violating requirements in granting war veteran status

1 min read
Rada proposes administrative liability for violating requirements in granting war veteran status

The Verkhovna Rada has been proposed to establish administrative liability for violating requirements in the sphere of granting war veteran status.

The corresponding government bill No. 15258 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, according to the parliament’s website.

The bill provides for amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses and the law "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection."

The document defines the Ministry of Veterans Affairs as the sole body exercising control over compliance with legislation regarding the granting of status to combatants, persons with disabilities due to war, war participants, persons with special merits to the Motherland, family members of deceased war veterans, and family members of deceased defenders of Ukraine.

The document introduces a mechanism for holding accountable officials whose actions lead to the wrongful granting of status or the blocking of audits.

According to the bill, the illegal granting or deprivation of war veteran status may be punished by a fine of UAH 11,900 to UAH 45,900, and in case of a repeated violation – from UAH 17,000 to UAH 51,000.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #veterans

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