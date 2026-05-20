US wants Ukraine to help ease restrictions on Belarusian fertilizers – media

The United States is pressuring Ukraine to loosen restrictions on the import of potash fertilizers from Belarus and has asked Kyiv to persuade European countries to do the same, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"Washington has argued that dropping restrictions could help put some distance between Belarus and Russia and improve relations with Minsk, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private discussions," the report says.

Earlier this year, the US already lifted some of its own restrictions on fertilizer imports from Belarus as part of a deal in which President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime released hundreds of political prisoners.

However, without the lifting of European sanctions, the effect remains limited as Belarus cannot use its traditional maritime routes through Baltic Sea terminals and is forced to rely on Russian ports and railways. Countries such as Poland and Lithuania would play a key role in transit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the US State Department did not respond to requests for comment.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned this month that Minsk risks becoming even more deeply involved in Moscow’s war and suggested that Belarus could become a springboard for new attacks.

On Monday, Minsk announced that its armed forces would conduct surprise nuclear exercises alongside Russian allies.

After the US imposed sanctions against the key supplier Belaruskali in 2021, Belarus redirected potash sales through Russia, strengthening Lukashenko’s economic dependence on the Kremlin.

Washington’s move to lift sanctions is unlikely to weaken this bond unless the EU lifts its own ban. EU restrictions prohibit the transportation of Belarusian potash through Lithuania—once a key export hub—to the seaport of Klaipėda.

According to sources, there are no signs that the EU intends to soften its restrictions on Belarus.