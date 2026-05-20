Interfax-Ukraine
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14:16 20.05.2026

SBU detains fraudsters using charity cover to profit from draft evaders - SBU

2 min read
SBU detains fraudsters using charity cover to profit from draft evaders - SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has eliminated another mobilization evasion scheme in Kyiv region, detaining a criminal group that "reserved" draft evaders for money or illegally transported them outside Ukraine.

In its Telegram channel on Wednesday, the SBU reports that the illegal activity was organized by two heads of local charitable foundations and their accomplice – an unemployed resident of the capital who looked for clients.

"It is documented how, for $16,000, the figures offered those liable for military service several options to evade conscription," the report says.

Thus, according to the SBU, one of the methods to implement the deal was fictitious employment at a critical infrastructure enterprise with subsequent receipt of a draft deferment.

"Another direction was organizing the escape of draft evaders across the western border, bypassing checkpoints," the agency notes.

For this purpose, as specified by the SBU, the organizers of the scheme planned to involve their "guides" in the border regions of Ukraine, who know well the mountainous terrain and water bodies outside the checkpoints.

SBU officers detained all three dealers caught red-handed after they received a part of the bribe from a client.

During searches in the homes and cars of the detainees, smartphones, flash drives, forged documents, and other physical evidence of the transaction were found.

Currently, the figures have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an organized group).

The issue of choosing a preventative measure for them is being decided. An investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all persons involved in the deal.

Comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Bucha District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv.

Tags: #sbu #mobilization #kyiv_region

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