Interfax-Ukraine
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13:59 20.05.2026

Magyar hopes to meet with Zelenskyy in Berehove in early June

1 min read
Magyar hopes to meet with Zelenskyy in Berehove in early June

New Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar stated that he hopes to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berehove (Zakarpattia region) in early June.

"As I mentioned and as I proposed, in early June we plan to meet with President Zelenskyy in Berehove – a city in Zakarpattia with a Hungarian majority," Magyar said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Wednesday.

As reported, on April 28, the then future Prime Minister of Hungary Peter Magyar initiated a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in early June in the city of Berehove.

On April 29, Advisor to the President on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not yet approved his schedule for June, adding that "moreover, bilateral meetings are coordinated through bilateral contacts."

Tags: #magyar_peter

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