Interfax-Ukraine
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13:06 20.05.2026

Consequences will be devastating if Russia uses nuclear weapons - NATO SecGen

1 min read
Consequences will be devastating if Russia uses nuclear weapons - NATO SecGen

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says that if Russia uses nuclear weapons, the consequences for Moscow will be devastating.

He said this at a press conference at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, commenting at the request of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Russia’s military exercises involving nuclear weapons, the participation of Belarus, and the possibility of using these weapons in the war against Ukraine.

"The consequences will be devastating," Rutte said.

The NATO Secretary General refrained from commenting on the exercises directly, noting that the allies "monitor what is happening, and that is all."

Tags: #nuclear_weapons #russia #rutte

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