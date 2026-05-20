Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:59 20.05.2026

Death toll from Russia ballistics strike on Pryluky rises to 4, 30 injured - official

1 min read
Death toll from Russia ballistics strike on Pryluky rises to 4, 30 injured - official

The death toll from Russia’s ballistic missile strike on Pryluky (Chernihiv region) has risen to four people, and 30 others were injured, Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus has said.

"Due to yesterday’s missile strike on Pryluky, four people died – two men, a woman, and a 15-year-old boy. 30 people were injured. Enterprises, shopping centers, shops, pharmacies, educational institutions, apartments, and houses were damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Chaus also reported that there were Geran UAV strikes on oil and gas infrastructure in Pryluky and Nizhyn districts.

"This morning, a Russian drone struck a recreation complex in the Baturyn community. There is damage, and the fire at the strike site has been extinguished. A passenger car was destroyed. One person was injured and received assistance on the spot," he added.

According to Chaus, fires broke out in the border villages of the Chernihiv district due to UAV strikes. In Chernihiv itself, two passenger cars were damaged. Also, in the Koriukivka district, an FPV drone struck the territory of a forestry. A communication facility was hit. In the Novhorod-Siversky district, a former sawmill was damaged in the Semenivka community.

Tags: #pryluky #death_toll

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