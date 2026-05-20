Current security situation demands maximum unity and speed of action in countering Russian aggression - Syrsky

Photo: https://t.me/osirskiy/

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky participated in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of armed forces commanders-in-chief at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"Today, the security situation demands maximum unity, resolve and speed of action in countering Russian aggression. Ukraine today is defending not only itself - we are defending the future of the entire Euro-Atlantic space," Syrsky wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting.

He said that during the meeting he informed partners about the current operational situation on the front, the needs of Ukraine’s defense forces and key priorities in strengthening capabilities.

"I stressed that the active defense tactic allows us to exhaust the enemy, restore positions and inflict maximum losses on the enemy. Every day the Russian army loses at least a thousand servicemembers killed and wounded. Since the start of 2026, the enemy’s total losses have already exceeded 141,500 personnel, of which over 83,000 are irreversible," Syrsky said.

The commander-in-chief stressed that unmanned systems units play an important role in this. For the fifth consecutive month, Russia has been losing more personnel than it is able to mobilize through their work alone.

Ukraine has also significantly increased the number of strikes deep in enemy rear areas thanks to the rapid deployment of Middle Strike-type drones, and has had some success in suppressing Russian air defenses at closer ranges, allowing increasingly effective strikes on logistics hubs, oil refineries and Russian defense industry facilities.

Syrskyi separately thanked allies for their support of Ukraine and invited the NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine highly value all mechanisms of cooperation with NATO and support the further deepening of practical interaction - from strategic planning to the exchange of combat experience. Our shared task is to create conditions for a just peace by strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities," he concluded.