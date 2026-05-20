URCS assists injured after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

A Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) team worked at sites affected by the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.

"Together with other special services, the team of the Kharkiv regional rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society conducted a sweep of surrounding areas to identify casualties. Volunteers also provided first aid and psychological assistance to casualties and their relatives," the URCS said on Facebook.

A Ukrainian Red Cross Society support point operated at the scene, where people could drink water, tea or coffee, receive psychological support or humanitarian aid. OSB boards, drinking water, hygiene kits and other basic necessities were distributed at the locations based on assessed needs.

As reported, three people were wounded and at least 25 private houses and one apartment building were damaged in two enemy strikes on Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv.