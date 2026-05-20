SBU finds elevated radiation on Russian missile fragments from April Chernihiv strike

Photo: SBU

Counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detected elevated radiation levels on fragments of a Russian missile mounted on a modified Geran-2 strike drone during an attack on Chernihiv region in the night of April 7.

"The fragments are from an R-60 air-to-air missile found near the village of Kamka. It has been established that Russian forces use such missiles during massive attacks to strike Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters intercepting enemy UAVs. During radiation reconnaissance in the immediate vicinity of the enemy drone fragments with the missile, a gamma radiation level of 12 μSv/h was recorded, significantly exceeding the natural radiation background and posing a health risk," the statement on the Telegram channel said.

The SBU, together with SES and Ukraine’s defense forces units, rendered the missile’s warhead safe and transported it to a radioactive waste storage facility. Research established that the warhead of the Russian missile contains depleted uranium striking elements identified as Uranium-235 and Uranium-238.

A pre-trial investigation into this case is being conducted by SBU investigators under article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) under the procedural supervision of the Chernihiv regional prosecutor’s office.

"Given the toxicity and radioactivity of depleted uranium, we urge citizens to exercise particular caution when discovering fragments of UAVs, missiles or other munitions. The greatest danger is posed by damaged or burned munitions, as they may release radioactive dust hazardous to people and the environment," the SBU stressed.