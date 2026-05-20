Three regional National Police directorates searched

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at three regional directorates of the National Police, the National Police confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine.

The searches took place at the main directorates of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions.

The National Police also noted that it is providing maximum assistance to the investigative actions.

According to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction), several senior officials were detained while receiving a bribe. "All were served notices of suspicion under part 4 of article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receipt of unlawful benefit)," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.