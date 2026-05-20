Russia striking Naftogaz infrastructure in Chernihiv region for 4 consecutive days – company

Russian forces once again launched a missile strike on the oil and gas infrastructure of Naftogaz Group in Chernihiv region, the company’s press service reported.

"Targeted attacks on the group’s assets have continued for four consecutive days. The strikes caused damage to equipment. Personnel at the production facilities were not injured. As soon as the security situation allows, the company’s specialists will begin assessing the consequences and carrying out restoration work," Board Chairman Serhiy Koretsky said.

According to the report, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Naftogaz Group’s oil and gas infrastructure in Chernihiv region in the evening.

The company added that drone attacks had continued throughout the day before that. Several production facilities came under attack simultaneously.