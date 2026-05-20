Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:25 20.05.2026

Ukraine's air defenses shoot down 131 of 154 UAVs, ballistic missile and 23 strike UAVs recorded as hitting 20 locations

1 min read
Ukraine's air defenses shoot down 131 of 154 UAVs, ballistic missile and 23 strike UAVs recorded as hitting 20 locations
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Ukraine’s defense forces neutralized 131 of 154 UAVs overnight into Wednesday, with a ballistic missile and 23 strike UAVs recorded as hitting 20 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/jammed 131 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and other drone types in the north, south and east of the country," the statement said.

In total, in the night of May 20 (from 18:00 on May 19), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Rostov region - Russia, and 154 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Herber, Italmas and Parodia decoy drone types from the directions of Kursk, Shatalov, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, surface-to-air missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

A ballistic missile and 23 strike UAVs were recorded as hitting 20 locations, with downed debris falling at six locations.

New groups of enemy UAVs are in airspace, the command added.

Tags: #uavs

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