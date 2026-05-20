Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:15 20.05.2026

Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 killed and 6 wounded

1 min read
Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 killed and 6 wounded
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian forces shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two people and wounding six others, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"Two people were killed and six more were wounded. The enemy attacked two districts of the region with a missile, drones and artillery," he wrote on Telegram.

In Dnipro, a food warehouse, private houses and a car were damaged in the overnight attack. Two people were killed. Six were wounded. A 42-year-old woman and men aged 47 and 25 are in hospital in serious condition. Two men aged 47 and 40 were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 27-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.

Hanzha added that the Russians also targeted Petrykivka community in Dnipro district, with an enterprise damaged.

In Nikopol area, the district center, Marhanets, Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivka communities also came under attack. An enterprise, an apartment building, private homes and cars were damaged.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #shells

MORE ABOUT

09:20 14.05.2026
Russia shells Kherson region, 31 wounded and two killed

Russia shells Kherson region, 31 wounded and two killed

09:34 13.05.2026
Russian attack kills 8, wounds 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian attack kills 8, wounds 11 in Dnipropetrovsk region

20:55 12.05.2026
Occupiers drop guided aerial bombs on Dnipropetrovsk region community, 4 killed – authorities

Occupiers drop guided aerial bombs on Dnipropetrovsk region community, 4 killed – authorities

13:34 12.05.2026
Mandatory evacuation announced from certain areas of Nikopol district – official

Mandatory evacuation announced from certain areas of Nikopol district – official

09:09 12.05.2026
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 1, injuring 4 – official

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 1, injuring 4 – official

09:05 12.05.2026
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, driver injured – Kuleba

Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, driver injured – Kuleba

09:23 08.05.2026
Three wounded, infrastructure and residential buildings damaged in nearly 30 Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

Three wounded, infrastructure and residential buildings damaged in nearly 30 Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

09:25 07.05.2026
Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

19:54 05.05.2026
One killed, 13 injured in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – Lukashuk

One killed, 13 injured in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – Lukashuk

09:25 01.05.2026
Enemy attacks three Dnipropetrovsk region districts around 20 times, one person injured

Enemy attacks three Dnipropetrovsk region districts around 20 times, one person injured

HOT NEWS

Luxury vehicle fleet, Swiss watches, weapons, over UAH 22.6 mln in cash seized from top National Police officials - Prosecutor General

Russian claims on Baltic drone routes totally ridiculous - NATO SecGen

Consequences will be devastating if Russia uses nuclear weapons - NATO SecGen

Leadership of regional police units in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions detained for covering explicit content scheme

Three regional National Police directorates searched

LATEST

Russia destroys 46 Ukrzaliznytsia passenger carriages since start of full-scale invasion

Ukraine exposes Odesa hackers causing over $250,000 in damage to US online platforms

Rada proposes administrative liability for violating requirements in granting war veteran status

US wants Ukraine to help ease restrictions on Belarusian fertilizers – media

Luxury vehicle fleet, Swiss watches, weapons, over UAH 22.6 mln in cash seized from top National Police officials - Prosecutor General

Urologist sells patient's kidney stone to draft-eligible man for fake diagnosis – prosecutors

SBU detains fraudsters using charity cover to profit from draft evaders - SBU

Magyar hopes to meet with Zelenskyy in Berehove in early June

Russian claims on Baltic drone routes totally ridiculous - NATO SecGen

Consequences will be devastating if Russia uses nuclear weapons - NATO SecGen

AD
AD