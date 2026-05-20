Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 killed and 6 wounded

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian forces shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two people and wounding six others, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"Two people were killed and six more were wounded. The enemy attacked two districts of the region with a missile, drones and artillery," he wrote on Telegram.

In Dnipro, a food warehouse, private houses and a car were damaged in the overnight attack. Two people were killed. Six were wounded. A 42-year-old woman and men aged 47 and 25 are in hospital in serious condition. Two men aged 47 and 40 were hospitalized in moderate condition. A 27-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.

Hanzha added that the Russians also targeted Petrykivka community in Dnipro district, with an enterprise damaged.

In Nikopol area, the district center, Marhanets, Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivka communities also came under attack. An enterprise, an apartment building, private homes and cars were damaged.