Interfax-Ukraine
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20:59 19.05.2026

Syrsky: We have all conditions to create three shifts of troops for rotations

2 min read
Syrsky: We have all conditions to create three shifts of troops for rotations
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have the capability to organize three shifts of servicemen in order to carry out regular rotations, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"We have calculated everything: the number of personnel who are in brigades on average at positions, and the availability of personnel deployed to the area of the ground operation. There are a large number of servicemen who are in combat areas... We have all the conditions to create three shifts and ensure the training of the shift that will come in as a replacement during rotation," Syrsky said in an interview with Militarnyi on Tuesday.

Syrsky also said that every month he would check how rotations are being carried out, since a serviceman can remain effective on the front line for only two months, as shown by a study.

"I have set the 15th of each month as the date for monitoring the conduct of rotations. For example, groups of officers are currently working to check how brigades have recorded servicemen who are at forward positions and how the duration of their stay there has been taken into account. That is, everything now needs to be clarified, and we need to deal with the people who will replace them and create a system of control over this," he said.

Syrsky recalled that rotation is a complex process and a military operation that carries a number of risks.

Tags: #rotation #syrsky

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