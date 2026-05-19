Zelenskyy, Markarova discuss work with partners in investment, economic areas, incl defense technology, innovation

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with his adviser on Ukraine's reconstruction and investment, former Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, several priority areas in economic and investment relations with partners, including the defense technology and innovation sector, as well as opening full-fledged exports of Ukraine's capabilities and security experience.

"We discussed with Oksana Markarova several areas of Ukraine's priority attention in relations with partners, specifically in economic and investment relations. We are preparing to hold the Ukraine Recovery Conference in June. This event will take place in Gdansk," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, at another meeting of Ukraine's International Advisory Group on Investment Attraction and Economic Development, the key expectations from the conference were discussed.

The president said political support from partners is important for Ukraine, and that it will be stronger if continued with specific significant flagship projects from the Ukrainian government. The role of business and Ukrainian entrepreneurial energy in this should be decisive, combining Ukrainian interests with global corporate experience.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that during the meeting with Markarova, work was coordinated on important sectors of the Ukrainian economy that could become real drivers of economic growth.

"The key one is the sector of defense technologies and innovation, the opening of full-fledged exports for our capabilities and security experience that has been tested by war," the president said.

"Step by step, we are building the relevant infrastructure: from political agreements at the highest level to specific cooperation at the business level. We are also preparing economic projects that can be implemented in Ukrainian regions and provide additional resilience to our communities," Zelenskyy said.